Fire Destroys Mobile Home in El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mobile Home, an RV, and a van are destroyed after a fire broke out in El Cenizo on Saturday, May 27th.

According to the Rio Bravo Fire Cheif, Juan Gonzalez the was reported in the early hours of this morning shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Once firefighters arrived they found a mobile home, an RV, and a van on fire.

After almost two hours fire crews were able to put out the flames.

Chief Gonzalez shares AEP arrived at the scene and determined the fire was caused due to an overheated electrical outlet box.

Gonzalez also said “People will connect from one box to another house and that’s dangerous because it overloads the power supply and it causes some fires because it gets hot the wire. They don’t want to pay for an extra box, but it will be better to pay and it’s safer.”

Fire Crews were told a man that lived on the property was taken to get medical attention.

