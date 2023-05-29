Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Actor Edward James Olmos discloses throat cancer diagnosis

Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.
FILE - Edward James Olmos revealed on a podcast that he's been treated for throat cancer.(Source: CNN/CNNE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Edward James Olmos is speaking out about having throat cancer.

Olmos made the announcement on a podcast Friday.

He said it is the first time he has talked about his condition publicly.

Olmos said he was on chemotherapy for months but finally had his last treatment in December.

He said the experience “took a lot” out of him, and he lost 55 pounds, including all his muscle tone.

Olmos also said the experience changed him and his understanding of “how wonderful this life is.”

Olmos is probably most known for his Oscar-nominated performance in 1988′s “Stand and Deliver,” in addition to his TV roles on “Miami Vice” and the 21st century version of the science fiction series “Battlestar Galactica.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo suggests residents should cancel or postpone elective surgeries in Matamoros.
City of Laredo warns of possible infections in surgeries in Matamoros
Jovany Vargas, 24
Man arrested in connection to death at Laredo park
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace,...
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, police say
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
LIVE: Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot at casino in Washington state
The sheriff's office in King County is investigating a shooting at a casino Saturday night.
3 shot inside casino in Washington state, sheriff's dept. says
Elba Mendoza and Victoria Rendon to compete for Miss Texas
Pageant winners to represent the Laredo area at Miss Texas competition