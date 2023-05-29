AHEC announces virtual seminars and education sessions for kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Area Health Education Center or AHEC has been offering a valuable resource to the Laredo Community since March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck with free biweekly virtual mental health seminars.

Every other Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., community members have had the opportunity to engage with renowned guest speakers who share their knowledge and expertise on various mental health topics.

This Friday, a guest speaker from UT Health San Antonio will focus on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD and shed light on this prevalent condition.

AHEC is also announcing educational summer sessions tailored for children.

“Historically, there under representation of Hispanic individuals in STEM-related fields. So we want to engage our community right now, our students especially, so they can pursue these ever-growing professions in the future,” said AHEC Special Projects Coordinator Victoria Gutierrez.

The sessions will offer a variety of engaging activities and learning opportunities so that children can expand their knowledge and skills.

For more information on these summer sessions, or to register for the upcoming seminar, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.