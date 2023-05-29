Border Patrol rescues woman from drowning in the Rio Grande

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Agents with Border Patrol were able to rescue a woman from drowning in the Rio Grande River.

On Tuesday agents received a report of a group of seven people crossing the river illegally.

When agents arrived they saw one woman could not stay above the water.

That’s when three agents from the Special Operations Detachment went in and pulled her out from the water, and proceeded to perform CPR on her.

First responders were called to the scene and she was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

