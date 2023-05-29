Shop Local
City of Laredo honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Millions of people across the country will be holding ceremonies in order to honor veterans who have lost their lives while serving.

The American Legion Post 59 is set to host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the city cemetery where there are two new monuments commemorating those soldiers who have gave the ultimate sacrifice during a time of war.

The mothers of the most recent Laredo native marines and soldiers who have fallen while serving will be at the ceremony which are David Lee Espinoza, Roberto Arizola and Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez.

“And then the list of the all fallen will be read by fellow veterans, and those will include all the veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq,” said Ruben Buitron.

The ceremony starts Monday at 9 a.m.

