City of Laredo and Webb County offices to be closed for Memorial Day

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day including the City of Laredo and Webb County Administrative Offices.

All services will resume normal schedules on Tuesday.

There will be regular garbage pick-up on Monday and the landfill will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. However, there will be no lawn-clipping or branch collection services available on Monday.

For any non-emergency inquiries or requests, the 311 call center will be open during its regular hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, El Metro will continue running its regular schedule as well as ‘El Lift’ for individuals with disabilities.

