Clouds/Showers,Temperatures Under 90F Monday

By Richard Berler
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The atmosphere above will still be moist on Monday. Without a cap of desert air to prevent clouds from growing tall, we may see some scattered showers and thundershowers during Monday. Temperatures with limited sunshine will most likely be under 90F. 97F is the average high this time of the year. We will see more sun and hotter temperatures by midweek.

