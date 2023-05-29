Congressman Henry Cuellar in favor of debt ceiling deal

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar is in favor of the debt ceiling agreement.

Cuellar said he understand that it’s a deal the far right and left group are not in agreement with but it’s supported by the group of moderate party leaders.

The congressman assures the agreement will not impact veterans, social security, or Medicaid.

Cuellar said he stands behind the new work requirement agreement for single people with no children.

“They are able physically and mentally able to go work, again- some of those say it’s only the age of 49, we are going to move it for 54-55. Again with all due respect, just like my father said, if you are able to work and you might not be willing, but if you are able to work then I think you should not stay home and receive a check. You should be out there working, I support that, I know some people don’t.”, said Cuellar.

Cuellar stated that during President Trump’s administration, the debt ceiling was raised three times and asks his Republican counterparts to look at the debt ceiling issue in a bipartisan way.

