Gold Star Monument dedicated to mothers of fallen heroes

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It’s a day of honoring and remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

On this Memorial Day, the families of those who served in the military gathered for a special ceremony to remember their loved ones at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

Families and veterans of all foreign wars gathered to remember their brothers and sisters who served during an emotional morning.

On Monday, the American Legion Post 59 held a symbolic ceremony to remember those heroes who courageously gave their lives.

Dozens gathered at the hero’s hall for a special unveiling of the Gold Star Monument.

The ribbon cutting was done by a group of local Gold Star Mothers.

Juana Maria Rodriguez, Cecilia Arizola, and Elizabeth Holguin-Espinoza whose children lost their lives while serving.

Vietnam Veteran Jesus Segovia beleives we should never forget the unimaginable sacrifice the men and all servicemembers have done for our country.

“They’re not here because they paid with their life. We have three Gold Star Mothers that recently lost three sons in Iraq and Afghanistan,” said Segovia. “These Gold Star Mothers we honor them by inviting them to this ceremony. And for this event I had planned for them to do the ribbon cutting of our battlefield cross and their dedication of the Gold Star Mother Monument,”

Segovia said this dedication comes from the understanding of the pain and grief these mothers have gone through.

He adds these ceremonies are dedicated for all Laredoans and Webb County residents who served our country.

The monument stands at the City of Laredo Cemetery in a place where people can visit and pay their respects.

