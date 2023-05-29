Laredo City Council to discuss licensing agreement for river road project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a hot debated topic two weeks ago and now it’s back up for discussion.

This week, Laredo City Council will meet once again for a special called meeting to talk about the river road project.

On May 15, those in favor and against the negotiations between the City of Laredo and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build, maintain and repair a private road spoke before council.

After several hours, a motion was approved to allow Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb to further negotiate with the agency on building a private road along the river and to amend language on the license agreement.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said the road is necessary for agents who patrol the border.

“We have to understand that national security and security to our city is of the utmost importance,” said Dr. Trevino. “So if you look at the benefits we will have by upgrading this river road, putting gravel, resurfacing, not only will it serve for our Border Patrol to keep our border secure. But it will be an effort to prevent any kind of medical emergency along the river.”

Aside from the road project, other items up for discussion are the wages and retirement for firefighters and more.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at city hall.

