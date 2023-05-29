Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities close off an area in central Laredo after witnesses say two people were found unresponsive inside a vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday at around noon at San Jose and Meadow Avenue.

According to a witness, the individuals were found inside a vehicle parked near an apartment complex.

Witnesses first told KGNS it was a shooting.

We reached out to the Laredo Police Department who stated that it was not a shooting, but it was likely an overdose case.

Authorities have not confirmed the condition of the individuals; however, according to the Laredo Fire Department, the two individuals showed “obvious signs of death”.

For more headlines. click here.

