Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities close off an area in central Laredo after witnesses say two people were found unresponsive inside a vehicle.
The incident happened on Monday at around noon at San Jose and Meadow Avenue.
According to a witness, the individuals were found inside a vehicle parked near an apartment complex.
Witnesses first told KGNS it was a shooting.
We reached out to the Laredo Police Department who stated that it was not a shooting, but it was likely an overdose case.
Authorities have not confirmed the condition of the individuals; however, according to the Laredo Fire Department, the two individuals showed “obvious signs of death”.
