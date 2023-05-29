Laredo Police urge motorists to drive safe during Memorial Day weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With many Laredoans expected to hit the road for the start of summer vacation as well as Memorial Day weekend, the Laredo Police Department is urging motorists to be cautious when driving.

Authorities are reminding drivers that more people on the streets means more chances for accidents.

The department stresses the importance of wearing seat belts, especially for children.

“No matter what happens, if there’s an accident, big or small, or serious, if you’re involved in a rollover accident, your best way to survive that is that if everybody in the vehicle is strapped in to a safety belt,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “The little ones: we understand that long travel is frustrating for them. They don’t like to be in their child safety seat, but they have to be in one. There’s no choice in the matter. Basically, their life could depend on whether or not they stay in that seat.”

Police are reminding people that there’s a curfew for minors out on the street between midnight and 6 a.m. if they are not with a parent or guardian.

If a minor is found to be out during those hour, their parents could face a fine of up to $500.

