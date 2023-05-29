Shop Local
Laredo Rizzards take home championship after taking part in Houston Memorial Cup

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s hockey team wins a big tournament in Houston, Texas over the weekend.

The Laredo Rizzards brought back their second championship to the Gateway City.

The team took part in the Houston Memorial Cup where they won the top prize.

Nearly all of the players are locals with minimal ice hockey experience.

Instead of ice-skates, the team practices on rollerblades at the Trautmann International Park

The only way the team can practice on ice is when they commute to San Antonio or Austin.

