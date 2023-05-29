Shop Local
Nixon Mustang signs with Friends University

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Even though all our high schools have held their graduations, that doesn’t mean the letter of intent signings have stopped as one Mustang got her chance to live out a dream Monday afternoon.

Nixon’s Jada Perez put pen to paper on an opportunity to attend Friends University up in Wichita, Kansas.

Perez did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs this past track season competing in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles but it was the jumping that got her recognized at the next level, training in the high, long and triple jumps.

Now she’s seeing the fruits of her labor bloom with a chance that not everyone gets.

“I’m very excited and a little nervous but you know this is just the official signature to get me where I want to go,” said Perez. “I feel like it had the best program and it fit the categories that I wanted. I always kind of dreamed of competing at the next level and I trained all four years of my high school to do this.”

Best of luck to Perez as she plans to study biology while jumping up in Kansas with an eye on medical school afterwards.

