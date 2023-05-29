Pageant winners to represent the Laredo area at Miss Texas competition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Miss Southwest Texas USA Elba Mendoza and Miss Southwest Texas Teen USA Victoria Rendon were crowned April 15, 2023 during a competition held in Laredo.

The two titles were among five that were awarded that day. Mendoza and Rendon will compete at the Miss Texas competition this July in Houston, Texas.

The pageant winners joined Yolanda Villarreal and Ruben Villarreal Monday on KGNS News Today.

