Recent Webb County bond election raises concerns for taxpayers

WEBB COUTNY, TX . (KGNS) - It’s been four weeks since Rio Bravo and Webb Consolidated I.S.D. held its election.

On the ballot were several propositions including an update to the number of terms for the mayor’s office and a school bond raising questions for taxpayers who live in the Quad Cities.

Webb CISD is made up of one elementary school, one middle school and one high school.

Earlier this month, residents voted to approve three bonds, which sum up to 30 million dollars.

One of the questions on the minds of many taxpayers was how will this affect the tax rate, and will it go up?

Fortunately, this will not cost the taxpayers any money; the bonds will help Webb CISD, so they can build a new elementary school, build an athletic facility and provide low-cost housing for teachers.

The funds will also add wired fencing around the middle and high school.

Jimmy Padilla, the superintendent for the school district said he expected parents and taxpayers to be concerned with the tax rate but he assures that taxes will not go up, even if the county’s property value increases.

“We’ve worked the numbers with our financial consultants to make sure that our tax rate will stay the same, as a whole the district has lowered its tax rate for the past three years from a dollar 16 to a dollar 11 to a dollar eight presently but people didn’t see relief in their pockets because the property evaluations went up,” said Padilla.

With a new school, athletic field, and housing assistance for teachers, the superintendent believes more upgrades will be seen in the near future so parents can feel safe when dropping their kids off at school

As for the upcoming school year, students at Bruni Middle and High School will see the new wired fence for the 2023-2024 year.

