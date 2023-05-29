UISD and LISD announce summer meals program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While summer vacation is officially underway, both school districts are continuing their efforts to make sure no student goes hungry during their summer break.

This week, both UISD and LISD will start their respective summer meal programs for students under the age of 18.

UISD will be setting up at 39 locations; meanwhile LISD will be setting up at 69 locations to be able to provide kids with a free breakfast and lunch.

Aryana Valdez, the Operations Manager for the UISD Child Nutrition Department says it’s important to be able to provide this service because one in five children in Texas are food insecure and don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“During the school year, they know they’re going to have their breakfast and lunch and possibly an afterschool snack so during the summer a lot of them don’t know where they’re going to get that meal from, so we just want to let the community know that we are open to all community children, 18 and under and there’s no prerequisites, they don’t have to have an ID,” said Valdez. “It’s really important so that they know there is somewhere they can get a meal if they’re hungry.”

Aryana said kids do not need to attend a UISD school; however, they need to eat it at the designated cafetorium.

LISD’s summer meals program will start Tuesday, May 30 and run to July 21st; meanwhile UISD will start on Wednesday, May 31.

For more information you can call UISD’s Child Nutrition Department at 956-473-6556 or LISD’s Child Nutrition Program at 956-273-1600.

