United South High School Student wins Kia Sportage

Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Not missing a day of school paid off big for one United South High School Student.

Diego Quiroga was the grand prize winner of a brand new 2023 Kia Sportage.

The car was part of the Sames Kia in the Classroom Car Giveaway, which for years has provided a huge incentive for kids to prioritize their education.

Diego was one of 15 other high school students from UISD who had perfect attendance throughout the year.

Each had a chance to win the new Kia; in the end, Diego was the lucky winner who will be rolling around town in a new set of wheels.

