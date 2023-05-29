Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

A warm Memorial Day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , over the weekend we got some heavy showers , KGNS rain gauge collected a total of 1.65″.

Starting of with some sun warm and humid in the 70s, with clouds increasing becoming partly sunny and warmer a high near 87.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible this morning continuing throughout the day.

If any of these storms develop they could produce periods of heavy rain , also along the Texas coast .

Warm night partly cloud and humid a low near 70.

The 90s return tomorrow and towards the end of the work week it gets hot ,feeling like the triple digits with sunny skies.

Rain chance pop up again for this coming weekend with highs dropping to seasonal temps.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo suggests residents should cancel or postpone elective surgeries in Matamoros.
City of Laredo warns of possible infections in surgeries in Matamoros
Jovany Vargas, 24
Man arrested in connection to death at Laredo park
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace,...
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, police say
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Warm Memorial Day
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Clouds/Showers,Temperatures Under 90F Monday
Times of clouds and sun with warm temps.
A warm end to the work week
A warm end to the work week