A warm Memorial Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , over the weekend we got some heavy showers , KGNS rain gauge collected a total of 1.65″.

Starting of with some sun warm and humid in the 70s, with clouds increasing becoming partly sunny and warmer a high near 87.

Isolated to scattered showers are possible this morning continuing throughout the day.

If any of these storms develop they could produce periods of heavy rain , also along the Texas coast .

Warm night partly cloud and humid a low near 70.

The 90s return tomorrow and towards the end of the work week it gets hot ,feeling like the triple digits with sunny skies.

Rain chance pop up again for this coming weekend with highs dropping to seasonal temps.

Have a great day.

