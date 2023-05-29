Webb County Tax Office requests new spacious location

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Some potential changes could be coming to the Webb County Tax Office.

Representatives from the office recently went before the Webb County Commissioners to express their need for more space to better serve customers by reducing lines and crowds as well as lack of parking.

According to Maria Elena Morales, the deputy head of the tax collection office, changing locations would be best but that could take time.

She said it might be best to expand the current office first.

“We’ve outgrown that office. That office has outgrown the population of this community. The number of people that come into our office, we’re talking about 3,000 people that go in and out of our office on a monthly basis, and that’s every month,” said Morales. “It’s not that some months are lower than others. It’s every month. And so we literally have people tripping over each other.”

Morales said two potential locations could be in downtown Laredo, the PNC Bank and Wells Fargo Bank buildings which are both for sale.

Another possible location is the Webb County Sheriff’s Office building.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.