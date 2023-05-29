Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Laredo suggests residents should cancel or postpone elective surgeries in Matamoros.
City of Laredo warns of possible infections in surgeries in Matamoros
Jovany Vargas, 24
Man arrested in connection to death at Laredo park
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Food trucks near mile marker 13 given a warning by city of Laredo
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace,...
Laredoans scammed out of thousands of dollars after buying vehicles on Facebook Marketplace, police say
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Elba Mendoza and Victoria Rendon to compete for Miss Texas
Pageant winners to represent the Laredo area at Miss Texas competition
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach
Emergency crews responded to the scene of what appeared to be a partial building collapse in...
1 person rescued overnight after part of apartment building collapses in Iowa
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony