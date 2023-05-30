Shop Local
Austin firefighter stabbed while responding to fire

By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX . (CNN) - A firefighter in Austin is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed while battling a blaze on I-35 Memorial Day morning.

According to CBS Austin, the incident was reported around 3 a.m. when the Austin Fire Department was called out to a trash and grass fire that broke out in the median of I-35 between Riverside and Cesar Chavez.

Fire officials noticed someone getting close to the flames and attempted to get them to safety; however, during that attempt, an altercation broke out and the person allegedly stabbed the firefighter.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released around 6 a.m.

Officials say the firefighter is doing okay and the alleged suspect is in custody.

