Austin firefighter stabbed while responding to fire

AUSTIN, TX . (CNN) - A firefighter in Austin is recovering after he was allegedly stabbed while battling a blaze on I-35 Memorial Day morning.

According to CBS Austin, the incident was reported around 3 a.m. when the Austin Fire Department was called out to a trash and grass fire that broke out in the median of I-35 between Riverside and Cesar Chavez.

Fire officials noticed someone getting close to the flames and attempted to get them to safety; however, during that attempt, an altercation broke out and the person allegedly stabbed the firefighter.

The injured firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released around 6 a.m.

Officials say the firefighter is doing okay and the alleged suspect is in custody.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.