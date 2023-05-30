DPS trooper hospitalized following crash on Texas highway

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX (KPRC) - An interstate wreck involved a Texas officer Tuesday morning.

A Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy was airlifted to a hospital after he was involved in a major crash caused by a speeding van on I-10 east near Highway 61, officials said.

According to Sheriff Brian Hawthorne with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy, and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper were attempting to stop a driver of a van who appeared to be drunk.

