Governor Abbott calls special session to address property taxes and border security

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called an immediate special session to address several topics.

Abbott said he would be signing several items into law that include ending Covid-19 restrictions and mandates as well as more than5.1 billion dollars to secure the border and fund the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the border wall.

The governor said he would also designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, prosecute fentanyl deaths as murder and require armed security at all schools, as well as other items.

It’s the first special session Abbott is calling.

In a statement, Governor Abbott said he would focus on cutting property taxes and cracking down on illegal human smuggling.

The governor didn’t say how many special sessions there will be, but he said “several will be required.”

