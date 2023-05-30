I-69/Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge will remain closed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s now been a month since a pilot project closed the I-69/Loop 20 ramp towards the World Trade Bridge. This was an experiment to see if it would improve traffic but plans to open it up again could take longer than expected.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), they wanted to monitor traffic levels while the ramp was closed. However, no date is set for the ramp to open once again. According to TxDOT officials and some people in the area, they are pleased with the results. In the meantime, they continue to track data and send it to the federal government. They say it is up to them to decide if they want to keep it closed or not.

Raul Leal with TxDOT said, “It’s a process that needs to be done but for now it will remain closed. It looks like a lot of the entities involved in this particular initiative are happy and content, as well as some residents in the area because it has actually freed the flow of traffic on Mines Road, in particular southbound. People have better access at the intersections, to the businesses, and the neighborhoods in the area.”

It has not been decided if the ramp will be permanently closed to the driving public.

