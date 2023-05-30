Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A court hearing on possible witnesses or potential evidence that could be shown in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child was held on Tuesday, May 30.

It’s been nearly three years since the body of Gracy Espinoza was found on Plum Street. Espinoza was pregnant at the time of her death. Joel David Chavez is accused of her death.

For the past two years, court hearings have been held to go over his case. On Tuesday, they went over a motion to disclose expert witnesses. Jury selection in his case was set for June but it has been pushed back to August 2023.

Chavez has pleaded not guilty in the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Rizzards take home championship after taking part in Houston Memorial Cup
Laredo Rizzards take home championship after taking part in Houston Memorial Cup
File photo: Summer meal program
UISD and LISD announce summer meals program

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Pena-Raymond on Texas AG’s impeachment
State Rep. Richard Pena-Raymond on Texas AG’s impeachment
State Rep. Richard Pena-Raymond on Texas AG’s impeachment
State Rep. Richard Pena-Raymond on Texas AG’s impeachment
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death