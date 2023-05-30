Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A court hearing on possible witnesses or potential evidence that could be shown in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child was held on Tuesday, May 30.

It’s been nearly three years since the body of Gracy Espinoza was found on Plum Street. Espinoza was pregnant at the time of her death. Joel David Chavez is accused of her death.

For the past two years, court hearings have been held to go over his case. On Tuesday, they went over a motion to disclose expert witnesses. Jury selection in his case was set for June but it has been pushed back to August 2023.

Chavez has pleaded not guilty in the case.

