Laredo police continue investigation in the latest overdose deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of overdose deaths in Laredo is increasing at an alarming rate.

On Tuesday, May 30, the Laredo Police Department confirmed the city is past the number of overdose cases seen at this time last year. Laredo police are reporting three overdose cases a week. Police say this is the average number they are reporting only in Laredo.

On Monday, May 29, two more deaths were reported. Police have only identified the two individuals as a man and a woman who were found unresponsive in the front seats of a Jeep SUV outside an apartment complex on San Jose Street and Bartlett Avenue.

According to police the toxicology results are still pending, but preliminary reports indicate both died from a drug overdose. Acting Chief of Police Steve Landin says Laredo is having a major problem with drug consumption and adds that these investigations intend to get to the root of the problem. “Whenever we have a death we work backwards. We try to figure out where the person bought the drugs, and then we try to watch that person and see what that person’s doing, and see if that person is connected to other victims, and if they are, then we’ll try to catch them in the act of selling and then we’ll arrest them,” said Landin.

Landin added that the drugs are coming from the border. He says the police department works hand in hand with the DEA and the District Attorney’s Office.

As of now, police are reporting 36 overdose deaths this year so far. In 2022, there were 40 overdose deaths reported in total.

Police say with school out, they fear the youth might get curious and want to try illegal substances, stating that the first day they try it may also be the last.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation saying he aims to sign a law to prosecute fentanyl deaths as murder.

