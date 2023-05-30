Shop Local
Laredo Police investigate alleged kidnapping at local restaurant arcade

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
File photo: Main Event Laredo location
By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an incident that was reported at a local family eatery.

The incident was reported a little after midnight at the 5300 block of San Dario on Tuesday, May 30.

Laredo Police received a call about an attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old child.

Officers arrived at the location, reviewed surveillance footage, and determined there was no evidence of the alleged incident.

A report was made, and the case remains under investigation.

