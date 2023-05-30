Shop Local
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an incident that was reported at a local family eatery.

The incident was reported a little after midnight at the 5300 block of San Dario on Tuesday, May 30.

Laredo Police received a call about an attempted kidnapping of a six-year-old child.

Officers arrived at the location, reviewed surveillance footage, and determined there was no evidence of the alleged incident.

A report was made, and the case remains under investigation.

Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Rizzards take home championship after taking part in Houston Memorial Cup
DPS trooper hospitalized following crash on Texas highway
UISD to hold job fair this Thursday
