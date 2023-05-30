Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man accused of vehicle burglary.

The incident was reported on May 8, 2023, near the 500 block of Gandara Dr. in the Vista Nueva subdivision.

Home security video captured the moments a man wearing a blue shirt and blue cap opened a white vehicle and allegedly made off with some personal items.

The man is then seen walking towards a truck, but then realizes it’s locked.

If you have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.