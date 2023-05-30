L.I.F.E. Fair organizes ‘rummage sale’ to raise funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In about two weeks, the Laredo International Fair & Exposition (L.I.F.E.) will hold a rummage sale at the Webb County Fairgrounds Pavilion in order to raise funds for the organization’s upcoming community events. It’s also to continue scholarship opportunities.

Students who donate items for the sale will receive community service hours for their contributions. The fair’s organizers said they will donate several items to be sold during the event. Alberto Torres, the L.I.F.E. Executive Producer said, ”We’ve been receiving a lot of donations. We’ve been receiving big furniture pieces. We’ve been receiving clothing -- everything and anything that people are trying to get rid of. This is a perfect time to have a summer cleaning, donate it to L.I.F.E., make it go to a good cause, have your children help and have them get community service hours if they need them, or have a family donate and get a letter of donation for them to write off at their upcoming tax year.”

The rummage sale is happening on June 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donated items can be dropped off at the L.I.F.E. offices Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can contact the L.I.F.E. offices at 956-722-9948.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.