Mostly Sunny Hotter Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cap of warmer drier air form northern Mexico has arrived above our moist gulf airmass. Small cumulus form near the top of the layer of gulf air, but the cap of warm air above acts as a lid on the cumulus from growing tall. With the warmer air above, and plenty of sunshine, daytime temperatures will slowly climb to near seasonable levels. A high of 97F is average for this time of the year.

