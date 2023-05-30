Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise ship hit rough seas while trying to return to Charleston.

Following a beautiful few days in the Bahamas, things shifted when the captain made an announcement saying they were going to experience some bad weather.

“He said you’re going to experience some storms, and you can expect that you’ll probably get off the ship late. And that was, I guess, concerning to a lot of the passengers already,” passenger Brad Morrell said.

Morrell said the most startling part happened when they were in the piano bar. He said bottles of liquor started crashing into the floor.

“There were people crying in the stairwells, you know just very visibly shaken up,” Morrell said. “We got up to, I guess, it was deck 11, I saw even some crew members sitting there just visibly shaken. We spoke to some of them the next day, and they basically stated this was the worst storm they’ve ever experienced as a crew member on Carnival.”

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruises released this statement following the weekend storms: “Carnival Sunshine’s return to Charleston was impacted by the weather and rough seas on Saturday. The weather’s prolonged impact on the Charleston area delayed the ship’s arrival on Sunday and as a result, the next voyage’s embarkation was also delayed. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all our guests. Carnival Sunshine is now sailing on its next cruise.”

Bree Davidson was aboard the cruise ship to celebrate her graduation. She said she feared for her safety.

“It was probably like 3 a.m. or so,” Davidson said. “We were laying in the top bunk of a bunk bed, and the entire ship felt like it turned completely sideways. We were almost laying on the wall, and everything on the tables in our room just slid to the floor.”

According to the spokesperson from Carnival Cruises, guests on board were safe, but medical staff helped a small number of guests and crew members who needed minor assistance. In addition, some crew cabins are currently out of service on the next voyage while they clean up water damage. The public areas of the ship are open.

Morrell said he wished they would have done something different.

“I think there was probably a better plan, or should have been a better plan, as opposed to just sitting out and spinning out in the Atlantic,” Morrell said.

