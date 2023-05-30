Seasonable temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are expecting some high humidity with sunny skies in the 70s with temps warming in the upper 80s.Warm and humid afternoon with sunny skies, a high near 94 feeling like the upper 90s.

Expected to remain rain free today with isolated to scattered showers possible along the Texas coast.

Warm and muggy night , with mostly clear skies perfect to stargaze . Thursday through Saturday breezy conditions gust as high as 24 mph.

