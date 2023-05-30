Shop Local
State Rep. Richard Pena-Raymond on Texas AG’s impeachment

By Christian Del Rio
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A historic impeachment trial to determine whether Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be permanently removed from office will begin no later than August in the state Senate.

Following hours of deliberation, a substantial majority of Republicans in the Texas House ultimately moved to impeach Ken Paxton. It took 121 votes in favor to adopt 20 articles of impeachment against the 51st attorney general. Some articles include abuse of power, fraud, mishandling of government records, and others.

KGNS reached out to State Representative Richard Pena-Raymond who said that permanently removing Paxton from office and barring him from holding future elected office in Texas would require the support of two-thirds of senators. “The committee who have researched this and interviewed them with evidence for three months came to the conclusion or I think they presented a case well in front of the House of Representatives, basically saying that he had taken several bribes and had used his office to help people who have offered him bribes and helped them saved millions of dollars in their businesses,” said Pena-Raymond.

In a recent interview with media outlets, Paxton called the vote “illegal, unethical, and profoundly unjust,” adding that he looked forward to a quick resolution in the Senate.

If Paxton is found guilty during his trial, Representative Pena-Raymond said Texas Governor Greg Abbott will assign a new attorney general.

