UISD to hold job fair this Thursday

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - While students and teachers are out for the summer, a local school district is already thinking about recruiting staff for next year.

UISD is inviting jobseekers to its job fair at Herrera Middle School taking place this Thursday.

While the district is still looking to hire educators, they will also be looking for instructional aides, bus drivers, police officers, custodians, and cafeteria workers.

Elsa Burrier, the UISD Human Resources coordinator said they are hoping to fill some of the vacancies in the special education department.

“Special ed is an area for teaching that we kind of would, we see we have quite a few vacancies so that is where we would really like to see if people would be wanting to join the profession and specially focus on special ed,” said Burrier. “The application is all online so somebody can go online, start it through there and indicate there on the application that they are interested in the special ed teaching position or one of the self-contained units and that’s what gets us going to see if they qualify.”

The event will take place at the old United Campus at 8800 McPherson Road this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.