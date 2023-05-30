Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found on ranchland near Highway 83 North Monday night, May 29.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. when deputies were called out to La Moca Ranch off Highway 83 for a call of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found 67-year-old Rodolfo Pequeno, who had reportedly died from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar said they are looking to see how the victim was killed and who is responsible.

