Accident reported on Seymour Avenue

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are responding to a multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. near North Seymour Ave and Laredo Street.

According to a Laredo Fire official, a three-vehicle accident was reported.

Laredo Police and paramedics were seen at the scene assisting those involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

