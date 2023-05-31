Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Amber Alert issued in Wisconsin for missing 1-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department needs assistance to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in...
The Milwaukee Police Department needs assistance to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in the area of the 2400 block of N. 50th St. Milwaukee, WI. Khennedy was last seen with Khijuan Parker, unknown mode of travel. Please contact the Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 with any information.(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued statewide in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee.

Khennedy Parker is believed to be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man, described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with a zig-zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen. She is 2 feet tall and 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eyebrow.

Milwaukee police issued the alert.

They were last seen on the 2400-block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee.

Police don’t know how Parker is traveling, so the alert was issued statewide.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo sees an increase in drug overdose cases
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate

Latest News

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water