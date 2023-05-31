Congressman Cuellar confident that deal will pass despite changes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar is in Washington D.C. ready to vote in favor of the debt ceiling deal.

In a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, the congressman said his role was to meet with negotiators from both sides and tell them the deal would get support from moderate party leaders.

Cuellar said members of the far right wanted to cut 130 billion dollars while the far left was opposed to the work requirement changes.

Despite the back and forth, Cuellar is confident the deal will pass the house.

“The politics, there’s still a lot of members, it’s I guess about 99 pages that people have to read, there are some questions. Because of the adjustments part of it, the republican can stop some of those side agreements, but I think we will be fine on that,” said Cuellar.

Cuellar reached out to the White House on Wednesday morning and said they believe they have the majority of Democrats and some of the Republican votes to move forward.

The house will begin voting on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. eastern time.

