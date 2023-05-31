It’s gonna feel like an oven out there

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning warm and humid in the low 70s with sunny skies , some hazy could develop in your early commute.

It’s gonna be a hot afternoon with highs in the mid 80s across the east and 90s in the west .

Make sure you cover up and apply some sunblock , sunny skies with a UV index value of 11 extreme.

The majority of South Texas will not see rain today , slight chance of showers and storm are possible mainly along the coast.

Not much of a change in the forecast highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s with rain chances returning this weekend into early next week.

By the end of next week it will be hotter with highs expected to be in the triple digits .

Have a great day and stay cool.

