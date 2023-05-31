John Scott appointed as short-term interim Texas Attorney General

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has named an interim to fill the role of Texas State Attorney General following the impeachment of Ken Paxton.

John Scott was sworn in on Wednesday as the short-term interim Attorney General of Texas.

Scott is an attorney from Fort Worth with over 34 years of experience.

He recently served as Texas Secretary of State under Abbott and before that he was Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation under Greg Abbott when he himself was Attorney General.

This comes after Ken Paxton was served with articles of impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives on several counts including fraud, bribery, and abuse of office.

