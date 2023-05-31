Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

John Scott appointed as short-term interim Texas Attorney General

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, TX (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott has named an interim to fill the role of Texas State Attorney General following the impeachment of Ken Paxton.

John Scott was sworn in on Wednesday as the short-term interim Attorney General of Texas.

Scott is an attorney from Fort Worth with over 34 years of experience.

He recently served as Texas Secretary of State under Abbott and before that he was Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation under Greg Abbott when he himself was Attorney General.

This comes after Ken Paxton was served with articles of impeachment by the Texas House of Representatives on several counts including fraud, bribery, and abuse of office.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child

Latest News

Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer
Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer
John Scott appointed as short-term interim Texas Attorney General
Laredo City Council tables road project pending language from Border Patrol
Laredo City Council tables road project pending language from Border Patrol
Authorities need help locating man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft