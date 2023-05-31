Laredo City Council tables road project pending language from Border Patrol

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A project that would help create roads along the riverbed for Border Patrol agents in Laredo has been tabled pending language from the federal agency.

During Wednesday special city council meeting, members discussed the licensing agreement for the river road project.

According to Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb, while the city has agreed upon some of the terms for the agreement, they are still pending final language from the Border Patrol agency.

As per the city’s request, Neeb said the agency will conduct the studies they are required to do so that it doesn’t affect our environment.

“And so the intent of the road and the license agreement is to make sure that the environment is protected within that,” said Neeb. “The hard part about this is that anything within that riverbed area whether it be us or our recreational needs or the Border Patrol for their use has that potential of that impact on the environmental side but I think that both parties are in agreement to lessen that impact as much as possible.”

Neeb went on to say that this agreement has no impact to build a border wall and that it would actually allow agents to be able to patrol the area effectively.

The city hopes to have the final language of the agreement by the next council meeting or the following meeting.

Neeb mentioned that contractors working for Border Patrol have been wanting to get started on preliminary work that is not within the city’s recreation space, but that is pending the license agreement.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.