Laredo Police Department announces registration dates for entrance exam

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Jobseekers interested in a career in law enforcement will have an opportunity to apply for a position in the Laredo Police Department.

The police department is preparing for its first phase of the hiring process.

LPD said prime candidates are examples of the law and not the exception.

Apart from the agility and background checks, applicants must first go through the written portion.

If you are interested in applying, Investigator Joe Baeza said there are some important dates to look out for.

“The window is from June 7 through June 11 for the application just to take the written exam. The written exam is in July. So, if you don’t sign up in June 7 through 11, you can’t take the exam in July,” said Baeza.

All forms will be available online.

New hires have a starting salary of $55,000.

