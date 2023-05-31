Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying two men accused of stealing from a local retail store.

The incident was reported on May 9, 2023, at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83.

According to Laredo Police, two men allegedly stole two A/C units from the store valued at $200 each.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals who were spotted on surveillance video, contact 956-795-2800.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.