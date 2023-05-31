Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying two men accused of stealing from a local retail store.

The incident was reported on May 9, 2023, at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83.

According to Laredo Police, two men allegedly stole two A/C units from the store valued at $200 each.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the individuals who were spotted on surveillance video, contact 956-795-2800.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo sees an increase in drug overdose cases
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate