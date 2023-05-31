A Little Hotter, Slight Weekend Shower Chance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our moist gulf air remains capped by very warm desert air. This allows for cumulus clouds to form, but it prevents them from growing into tall rain clouds. Weak upper level disturbances approaching from the west may produce rising air that has the potential of rising through the desert air. The taller clouds bring a slight chance of scattered showers and thundershowers Saturday and Sunday. I can’t rule out showers forming out of higher based clouds late Friday night.

