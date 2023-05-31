Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While the majority of Laredo-area students are out of school for the summer, some are continuing their education inside the classroom.

Wednesday was the first day of summer school classes for students at Laredo and United Independent School District.

Little Einsteins over at Milton Elementary were seen brushing up on their science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills.

Students like Leonardo Castro got a chance to learn how to create objects using a 3D printer.

“I enjoy because like, it just feels like so fun and it just like feels we can just learn new stuff and it’s very fun and it’s educational because we get to learn about bugs and stuff and it’s also fun at the same time”, said Castro.

Educators say these classes are vital in teaching our youth some of the jobs that will be in high demand in the future.

The classes will run until the end of June.

