Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While the majority of Laredo-area students are out of school for the summer, some are continuing their education inside the classroom.

Wednesday was the first day of summer school classes for students at Laredo and United Independent School District.

Little Einsteins over at Milton Elementary were seen brushing up on their science, technology, engineering, art, and math skills.

Students like Leonardo Castro got a chance to learn how to create objects using a 3D printer.

“I enjoy because like, it just feels like so fun and it just like feels we can just learn new stuff and it’s very fun and it’s educational because we get to learn about bugs and stuff and it’s also fun at the same time”, said Castro.

Educators say these classes are vital in teaching our youth some of the jobs that will be in high demand in the future.

The classes will run until the end of June.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Fire Department
City council approves salary increases for Laredo Fire Department
Milton Elementary Students hit the computers this summer
Laredo City Council tables road project pending language from Border Patrol
John Scott appointed as short-term interim Texas Attorney General
John Scott appointed as short-term interim Texas Attorney General