Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating an accident where a person was allegedly hit by a vehicle in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. near the corner of Hilltop and Michigan.

Officials say the driver remained at the scene and that there is no information on any injuries.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

