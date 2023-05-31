Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are investigating an accident where a person was allegedly hit by a vehicle in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. near the corner of Hilltop and Michigan.

Officials say the driver remained at the scene and that there is no information on any injuries.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Main Event Laredo location
Laredo Police investigating alleged attempted kidnapping at local restaurant arcade
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigating man’s death
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of vehicle burglary
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Laredo Police investigating unresponsive individuals that were found inside vehicle
Overdose deaths
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in north Laredo, police say
Jury selection pushed back for man accused of killing woman, unborn child
Number of overdose deaths in Laredo increasing at an alarming rate
I-69/Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge will remain closed
I-69/Loop 20 ramp to World Trade Bridge will remain closed