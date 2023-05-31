Registration underway for Laredo College Literacy Symposium

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An opportunity that aims to leave a lasting impact on literacy in Laredo is coming soon.

Laredo College and Literacy Texas have joined forces to present this year’s Laredo Literacy Symposium.

It’s offered free of charge to educators, volunteer tutors, ESL teachers, as well as library and nonprofit professionals who work in the field of adult and family literacy.

Financial literacy will be explored, along with sessions on civics integration, digital literacy, and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder characterized by writing disabilities.

“It’s very important to have this in our community to strengthen our literacy skills throughout Laredo. It’s very important for educators to come and learn more,” said Eduardo Martinez with Laredo College.

The symposium is free and will take place Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Laredo College’s Kazen Student Center.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Seating is limited to 200 seats.

