UISD Aquatics Division to hold swimming and diving camps

By KGNS Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With summer vacation officially underway for many Laredo students, a local school district is continuing to teach students the way of the water during a series of upcoming camps and classes.

UISD is hosting three different programs for the students including a competitive diving camp, swimming classes and a Swim America program where students can learn the fundamentals of competitive swimming.

Students will be able to test the waters next Monday, June 5 at the UISD Natatorium located next to the Student Activity Complex.

The cost is $50 for UISD students and $60 for non-UISD students.

For more information call 956-473-6172.

